Eternal vigilance

The United States Presidential debates seem to have confirmed two things.
The first is that Donald Trump is totally unsuitable to be the President of the United States.
I mean, not just inappropriate for the job, but most likely utterly catastrophic. His contempt for the niceties of the US constitution was just the cherry on a particular odorous cup cake of crap. His demeanor- petulant, childish, and his opinions- ignorant and boorish, suggest that as President he would respond to the slightest provocation with over reactions that could lead to breakdown domestically and war internationally.
The second thing the debate confirmed is that he could still step into the oval office next January. Despite the fact that literally no business leaders back him, despite his failure to release his tax returns, and despite his insulting and patronizing comments about more or less anyone who is not Donald J Trump, this man could become the President of the United States.
Even though the chances still favour Mrs. Clinton, the fact that it is even remotely close changes everything. The fact is that even if Mr. Trump is defeated this time (Please Lord!), there remains a huge block of voters that is prepared to consider possibilities that should be unacceptable in any sensibly governed democratic state. This challenges the whole basis of the global international order. The United States has been a force for democratic will and the free society since at least the second world war. If the US can not be relied upon to defend freedom, no matter what the cost, then we genuinely risk a collapse of the Pax Americana and a descent into a nuclear armed instability that risks the entire planet.
In the event the Alt-Right and the other post truth politicians may not get their man this time, but the shock of what is happening underlines the urgent need to develop a new kind of politics that can balance the political interests of society without the emergence of irrational and dangerous demagoguery.
The price of freedom was, and remains, eternal vigilance. In a world where Vladimir Putin is attempting to subvert Western democracy, we must now drastically increase our guard.
Electing Trump would be a disaster as great as May 1940 for Western Democracy.
No comments:
Post a Comment