The Resurrection of The West

The speech of the Canadian Prime Minister in Davos yesterday was electrifying.

Instead of trying to ignore the disaster of the Trump Presidency, He confronted it head on. The truth is that there really is no going back, even though we would wish that the United States would maintain its commitment to freedom and justice, Trump is proof positive that this will not happen, and that therefore the rest of the world will need to adjust and rebuild mechanisms that, where necessary, will exclude America.

The call to action that Mr. Carney sets out is one that all those committed to law and justice should sign up for.