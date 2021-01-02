 Skip to main content

Winning Ugly

The Daily Heil and the Daily Excreta and rest of the off-shore and foreign owned British media are greeting the supposed Brexit day with made up drivel about new dawns and nonsense about splits in President Macron´s family, while -with no irony at all- Boris Johnson´s father applies for French citizenship.

So Brexit Britain. As bitterly divided as ever and with the incompetent clique of Conservative journalists, PR bullshitters and other ne´er-do-wells who by a nasty fluke have ended up in power are costing the country millions every time they take another ill-judged or unfair decision. The latest nonsense is the series of U-turns on the second jab for elderly patients and the hokey-cokey on whether schools reopen next week. 

The far right have got their victory. 

They have Britain out of Europe and a clique of like minded inadequates in charge.

They won.

But they won ugly. They won by bare faced lies. They won with the support of dodgy foreign money.  They won with a corrupt and biased media and a rigged electoral system. 

There will be a price for this ugly victory. Because the truth is that Britain still faces all of the same challenges we faced before. We still have a sclerotic economy based on dodgy financial deals in the City. We have a school system that is used as a political football and which systematically drives talented educators into the ground. We have badly structured and poorly funded medical services which receives only lip service and PR from a Tory party that doesn¨t much respect the NHS. We have a centralized and unaccountable political system where corruption is flourishing.

Brexit will not relieve the burdens on British business, it will increase them. Small businesses are being drowned in new regulation while much of the corporate interest, which also often makes large donations to the Conservative coffers, has flourished, even in Covid times.

Almost unnoticed the political temperature is rising.

The mismatch between the declarations of Johnson and his cronies and reality is growing so big that even the propaganda sheets masquerading as newspapers admit that things could go badly wrong with their policies "if Boris screws it up"... the scapegoat ready and waiting.

Ministers are dropping the ball so regularly that even the kind of ethics problems of Robert Jenrick that would get a private sector executive fired and behaviour from Priti Patel that could trigger major disciplinary sanctions are likewise ignored. 

The sleaze is growing.

Soon the butchers bill will start to be paid.


Labels:

Comments

Post a comment

Popular posts from this blog

Post Truth and Justice

The past decade has seen the rise of so-called "post truth" politics.  Instead of mere misrepresentation of facts to serve an argument, political figures began to put forward arguments which denied easily provable facts, and then blustered and browbeat those who pointed out the lie.  The political class was able to get away with "post truth" positions because the infrastructure that reported their activity has been suborned directly into the process. In short, the media abandoned long-cherished traditions of objectivity and began a slow slide into undeclared bias and partisanship.  The "fourth estate" was always a key piece of how democratic societies worked, since the press, and later the broadcast media could shape opinion by the way they reported on the political process. As a result there has never been a golden age of objective media, but nevertheless individual reporters acquired better or worse reputations for the quality of their reporting and
1 comment
Read more

We need to talk about UK corruption

After a long hiatus, mostly to do with indolence and partly to do with the general election campaign, I feel compelled to take up the metaphorical pen and make a few comments on where I see the situation of the UK in the aftermath of the "Brexit election". OK, so we lost.  We can blame many reasons, though fundamentally the Conservatives refused to make the mistakes of 2017 and Labour and especially the Liberal Democrats made every mistake that could be made.  Indeed the biggest mistake of all was allowing Johnson to hold the election at all, when another six months would probably have eaten the Conservative Party alive.  It was Jo Swinson's first, but perhaps most critical, mistake to make, and from it came all the others.  The flow of defectors and money persuaded the Liberal Democrat bunker that an election could only be better for the Lib Dems, and as far as votes were concerned, the party did indeed increase its vote by 1.3 million.   BUT, and it really is the bi
Post a comment
Read more

Breaking the Brexit logjam

The fundamental problem of Brexit has not been that the UK voted to leave the European Union. The problem has been the fact that the vote was hijacked by ignorant, grandstanding fools who interpreted the vote as a will to sever all and every link between the UK and the European Union. That was then and is now a catastrophic policy. To default to WTO rules, when any member of the WTO could stop that policy was a recipe for the UK to be held hostage by any state with an act to grind against us. A crash out from the EU, without any structure to cope, was an act of recklessness that should disqualify anyone advocating it from any position of power whatsoever. That is now the most likely option because the Conservative leadership, abetted by the cowardly extremism of Corbyn, neither understood the scale of the crisis, now had any vision of how to tackle it. Theresa May is a weak and hapless Prime Minster, and her problems started when she failed to realize that there was a compromise that
1 comment
Read more