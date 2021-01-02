Winning Ugly

The Daily Heil and the Daily Excreta and rest of the off-shore and foreign owned British media are greeting the supposed Brexit day with made up drivel about new dawns and nonsense about splits in President Macron´s family, while -with no irony at all- Boris Johnson´s father applies for French citizenship.

So Brexit Britain. As bitterly divided as ever and with the incompetent clique of Conservative journalists, PR bullshitters and other ne´er-do-wells who by a nasty fluke have ended up in power are costing the country millions every time they take another ill-judged or unfair decision. The latest nonsense is the series of U-turns on the second jab for elderly patients and the hokey-cokey on whether schools reopen next week.

The far right have got their victory.

They have Britain out of Europe and a clique of like minded inadequates in charge.

They won.

But they won ugly. They won by bare faced lies. They won with the support of dodgy foreign money. They won with a corrupt and biased media and a rigged electoral system.

There will be a price for this ugly victory. Because the truth is that Britain still faces all of the same challenges we faced before. We still have a sclerotic economy based on dodgy financial deals in the City. We have a school system that is used as a political football and which systematically drives talented educators into the ground. We have badly structured and poorly funded medical services which receives only lip service and PR from a Tory party that doesn¨t much respect the NHS. We have a centralized and unaccountable political system where corruption is flourishing.

Brexit will not relieve the burdens on British business, it will increase them. Small businesses are being drowned in new regulation while much of the corporate interest, which also often makes large donations to the Conservative coffers, has flourished, even in Covid times.

Almost unnoticed the political temperature is rising.

The mismatch between the declarations of Johnson and his cronies and reality is growing so big that even the propaganda sheets masquerading as newspapers admit that things could go badly wrong with their policies "if Boris screws it up"... the scapegoat ready and waiting.

Ministers are dropping the ball so regularly that even the kind of ethics problems of Robert Jenrick that would get a private sector executive fired and behaviour from Priti Patel that could trigger major disciplinary sanctions are likewise ignored.

The sleaze is growing.

Soon the butchers bill will start to be paid.



