The rumbling financial markets

Equally there are more immediate macro-economic threats. The first is the nature of innovation.The mid-twentieth century saw huge changes in, for example, transport and communications speeds. It was only 66 years form the Wright Brothers making the first controlled powered flight to the first flight of the Boeing 747 and indeed the first landing on the Moon. In the nearly fifty years since 1969 the speed of transport has not increased- indeed with the withdrawal of the supersonic Concordes in 2003, commercial faster than sound flights no longer exist. Yet the expansion in use of commercial jet liners has increased drastically. Likewise the speed of a telephone call has not increased much since the creation of a global telephone network, but the use and density of the network now allows the exchange of colossal amounts of information, especially through mobile systems.If the Olympics represents “faster-higher-stronger”, global digital technology is simply broader on a scale that was never forecast at its inception.The question, from an investment perspective, is how to maximise the payback period for any given innovation. This proves easier to manage with digital businesses than physical goods.Innovation delivery that can be made by a simple download of information is likely to be far more profitable than the modernisation of physical goods.Market changes can severely impact huge investment programmes: a good example is the Airbus A380, a plane widely touted to be the replacement to the hugely successful Boeing 747, but which has struggled to find sales, despite its extraordinary technological prowess. The innovation of lighter and faster twin jets has made the A380s economics quite problematic in the current market conditions. It is far easier to make structural changes to information systems than to a physical piece of equipment.So, although we say that the twenty-first century is a period of spectacular innovation, it is innovation of a very specific kind, of information processing rather than physical processing.Of course this may change, with the creation of widespread 3D printing, for example, but equally there are risks in the digital world too.Following a series of scandals, the value of Facebook has fluctuated quite wildly. It turns out that consumer taste is still the prime driver of value in services- and consumers can be fickle.