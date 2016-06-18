Politicizing things

Some are saying that it is important not to politicize the brutal murder of Jo Cox.
Her Murderer declares his name to be "Death to Traitors, Freedom for Britain", but it is so important not to politicize things.
Nigel Farage not merely predicts violence, but practically incites it, but it is so important not to politicize things.
The Leave campaign calls anyone who suggests they are wrong self interested liars, no matter how neutral or respected they may be, but it is so important not to politicize things.
The Leavers suggests that the entire population of Turkey is coming to the UK- an absurd lie- but it is so important not politicize things.
The Leavers suggest that the UK pays in a sum everyday that is a massive multiple of any real number and suggests that there are no gains from membership, but it is so important not to politicize things.
The Leavers say that the massive economic damage they would cause is a price worth paying, perhaps easier to say when you are a millionaire like Farage, but it is so important not to politicize things.
Significant parts of the British Press supporting Leave becomes mere propaganda for the foreign and off-shore companies that own them, but it is so important not to politicize things.
The atmosphere of lies and hate stirred up by an irresponsible Leave campaign supported by a near criminal media leaves a young wife and mother dead, but it is so, so important not to politicize things.
